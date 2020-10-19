Malawi: Karonga Suicide Cases Go High

19 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Ruth Lengani

Karonga — Karonga Police Station Publicist, Enock Livason, has expressed concern over rising cases of suicide in the district.

Livason told Malawi News Agency Monday that suicide cases in the district have gone high from seven in 2019 to 15 this year between january and october respectively.

He mentioned poverty and disagreements among communities as some of the factors fueling the vice.

"Losing 15 lives through suicide in such a short period of time is so painful. As Karonga Police Station we are very worried for losing these people on matters that could have been resolved," he said

The publicist has urged people to engage traditional leaders and elders whenever faced with differences in families or society.

"They can even consult police or churches for solutions other than killing themselves," he said.

Commenting on the issue Traditional Authority (TA) Karonga said he would sensitize communities on better ways of handling conflicts.

"As chiefs, we are alarmed with these issues, therefore, I am asking people to stop doing this behavior. Let them seek advice from us if they have any problem". he said.

