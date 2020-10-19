Zimbabwe: Local Fashion House Aims Higher

Trend-Zone Designer Wear, a fast-growing fashion house, has engaged multi-award-winning businessman and ProAir Group CEO and founder George Munengwa as its brand ambassador as it seeks to entrench its position as a power player in the local fashion industry.

Speaking to Standard Style, founder and managing director of the fledging fashion house Florence Rupapa said engaging a brand ambassador who embraces looking good as a business ethic was in sync with her company's strategic direction.

"Trend-Zone Designer Wear in inspired by a desire to help people look good. We love fashion and we embrace all the good things it comes with," Rupapa said.

"Engaging George as our brand ambassador was therefore a strategic move which we believe will help enhance our brand given his knack for dressing good."

The branding deal, which was signed last week, will run for the next six months with room for renewal.

The sharp-dressing Munengwa said he was excited about the development and expressed hope that it would help inspire other entrepreneurs and Zimbabweans at large to embrace dressing well.

"As a new generation entrepreneur, I am really elated about this development and I want to thank Trend-Zone Designer Wear for engaging me," Munengwa said.

"I am one person who loves to dress well and look good and that has helped create and open many doors. On another note, working with a growing brand is my way of supporting fellow entrepreneurs."

The six-month deal will see Munengwa being dressed by the fashion brand among other related functions including fashion modelling.

The deal was structured by Esteem Communications, a local brand development company, which has over the years worked with various brands from across the sectors.

Trend-Zone Designer Wear recently hogged the limelight when they dressed sungura musician Nicholas Zakaria for his video launch.

Rupapa, who is also an image consultant, went on to buy Zakaria's video for US$500 outbidding other contenters from the corporate and arts world.

"I just love to make people look good and dressing Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria was my way of honouring him, and if the truth be told, he did look dapper on the day," Rupapa said.

"Most people in Zimbabwe are entrepreneurs and as Trend-Zone Designer Wear we want to make sure they look good as they go about their business."

She told Standard Style that her fashion house was a brand for everyone and they were hoping to open more branches as they grow.

"We are currently in Kensington, Harare, but we dress Zimbabweans from across the country some of whom ask us to courier their apparel,"Rupapa said.

"We have everything for everyone because we don't specialise. In fact, we dress both men and women covering executive wear, smart casual, functions and sportswear."

The young entrepreneur also promised to continue doing more in support of local arts and tourism especially through dressing people right and supporting national events.