Zimbabwe: Black Umfolosi Founder Passes Baton to Daughter

Internationally-acclaimed imbube/iscathamiya group Black Umfolosi is showing no signs of slowing down.

Instead, their latest offering, Washabalala Umhlaba (Earth Song), transcends generations as the 11-track album features a couple of tracks written by Luchi Shiki, the 23-year-old daughter of Sotja Moyo, one of the founding members of the ensemble.

Born Luzibo Tabona Moyo, Luchi Shiki contributed songs Isivivinyo and Busisa Abazali on the album that was released in July.

A budding Afro-soul singer in her own right, Luchi Shiki sang the lead vocals on both tracks and told Standard Style that she felt honoured to be given the opportunity to work with her father's legendary group.

"Growing up, I used to watch them perform all over Bulawayo and saw how they strived to make people happy," she said.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself, but the whole group was so understanding of my compositions and they made me feel comfortable, showed me all the tricks to calm my nerves.

"It's a dream come true to work with such music icons and I encourage all young artistes to reach out and work with experienced artistes so they get proper mentorship."

Luchi said she wants to make people happy through her singing and also heal troubled souls.

"Through music I hope to connect with people and show them that all they go through and face in life is not peculiar to them," she said.

Her father said the collaboration with Luchi Shiki was part of efforts to ensure that their legacy as Black Umfolosi would not die.

"It's a pity that most parents discourage their children from pursuing music because of the stereotypes associated with the arts, but to me music is just like any talent and I see no reason not to support my daughter," Moyo said.

"The collaborations idea came about to introduce variety and young talent into Black Umfolosi projects. Luchi Shiki was the ideal candidate as she had always shown some interest in trying something different from her usual style of music and the response to the tracks that we did with her has been positive."

Moyo said their wish was to tour and showcase the new project once the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

"We hope to tour with the new product nationally and internationally as soon as the Covid-19 situation is contained," he said.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed as we have had contact from Canada, Europe and the United States of America."

Going on tour with Black Umfolosi would afford Luchi Shiki an opportunity to perform live her newly released solo project, an EP titled High On Oxy Vol 1.

Moyo and the other co-founder of Black Umfolosi Tomeki Dube wrote the songs on the Washabalala Umhlaba (Earth Song) album.