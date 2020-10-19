Zimbabwe: Musician Samaita Bags Award

Mutare businessman-cum-musician Brian Samaita was on Friday recognised for the sterling job he is doing in ploughing back to the community of Manicaland province.

Samaita was awarded the Excellence in Community Award at the Manicaland Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) awards held in Mutare.

The annual awards are organised by a Harare-based organisation, Corporate Social Responsibility Network Zimbabwe (CSRNZ).

According to CSRNZ executive director Willard Razawo, the awards are meant to promote CSR best practices in the public and private sectors, simultaneously seeking to support sustainable businesses and sustainable economic growth which leads to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

Other gongs that were at stake at the colourful ceremony hosted at a city hotel included Businessman and Philanthropist, Excellence in Community -- Charity and Volunteering, Excellence in Environment, Excellence in Community -- Education, Health and Volunteering, Excellence in Community -- Education and Volunteering, Beacon of Philanthropy, Excellence in Community -- Education, Excellence at the Workplace, Education and Health and Most Impactful Rural CSR Initiatives.

Samaita told Standard Style that he was elated to be recognised for the work he is doing.

"I am happy that the good work that I am doing for the community has been noticed and rewarded," said the musician.

Popularly known as "Mwana Mutare", he has been part of philanthropy work in and around Mutare through a number of projects supported by the Enlightened Christian Gathering whose founder is South Africa-based Malawian prophet, Shepherd Bushiri.

"I hope this award will motivate me to do more work for the community," he said.

An engineer by profession, Samaita poured his heart out on how he found Jesus Christ courtesy of Bushiri, whom he regards as his spiritual father.

"I am following in the footsteps of Major 1's [Bushiri]. His flipside is philanthropy. A Christian needs to do that for blessed is the hand that giveth," he said.