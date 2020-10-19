Seychelles: Tourism Yes! New Campaign Launched in Seychelles for Local Support of the Industry

19 October 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) has launched a new campaign targeting to boost support for the importance of the tourism industry and its contribution to Seychelles' economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism Yes! is a communications and media campaign which started this weekend with adverts in daily newspapers. Educational spots on broadcast and social media will also run until December 4.

The chief executive of the board said that the Tourism Yes campaign is a joint collaboration between the board, the department for Tourism, the Seychelles Tourism Academy and the Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association (SHTA).

"Now we are gathering momentum, for instance, yesterday (Sunday) there were three airlines that landed at the airport and for the first time in one day, we received the most visitors since the airport reopened. That is the time to sensitise the public about tourism which is an industry for Seychelles, and brings benefits for the whole country," Sherin Francis told journalists on Monday.

Francis said that everyone in Seychelles should work together to re-launch the sector which in 2019 brought the country $576 million or about 48 million per month.

Louise Testa from the SHTA explained that the campaign has two major objectives. "Firstly, we are reinforcing the different health protocols set by the public health department. These protocols have been set to keep all of us safe. Some people think that when the airport is opened, we are bringing in the disease which will spread in the committee and affect us. But if we observe these protocols it will not come to that," said Testa.

Testa added that tourists are much needed for the island nation as this is the main source of foreign exchange earnings, which is crucial for the economy.

According to Testa, the second objective of the campaign is to disseminate information to the public as to why Seychelles needs tourists. The SHTA representative said it is important that people realise that tourism brings food that is sold in grocery stores as well as food on every resident's plate.

The principal secretary for Tourism, Anne Lafortune, said that the impact of COVID-19 on the economy is being felt on the country with the authorities warning of very little earnings after the country temporarily closed its borders earlier this year.

"As we are slowly relaunching tourism, we need to consider this seriously and it is important to give visitors whenever they come back their due value, and appreciate that they have come and helped the country," said Lafortune, adding that giving them value for their money is also important.

The principal secretary stressed that if the local community observes health protocols and keeps Seychellois safe from COVID-19, this will encourage visitors to come to a safe destination.

Since the reopening of the Seychelles International Airport on August 1 up to October 11, 4,539 visitors have come to the Seychelles - 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. According to the tourism officials, in that number three visitors tested positive for COVID -19 once they were on the islands.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.