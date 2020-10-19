Gambia: Govt Reopens Land and Sea Borders

19 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Following encouraging reports by Cabinet Sub-Committee on COVID-19 and in consultation with the National Health Emergency Committee, His Excellency President Adama Barrow has declared all land and sea borders of The Gambia open with immediate effect, according to missive from the Office of Government Spokesperson.

"It can be recalled that on 19th May, 2020, President Barrow closed the air, land and sea borders of The Gambia to protect citizens and residents from the devastating impacts of the global Coronavirus disease.

However, due to ongoing reconstruction and modernisation of the Banjul International Airport (BIA) and consistent with stringent international aviation best practices, the BIA is expected to resume full scale operations by the 31st October, 2020.

Equally, based on the technical advice of the Covid-19 and National Health Emergency Committees and subject to the specific guidelines of The Public Health (Dangerous Infectious Diseases) Protection Regulations, 2020, President Barrow hereby relaxes the restrictions governing night clubs and casinos throughout The Gambia."

DPS: We expect more alternation, double-shifting in urban schools than rural

Covid-19: Gambia registers no new case, no person in quarantine

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.