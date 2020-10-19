Gambia: Govt Reopens Land and Sea Borders

Following encouraging reports by Cabinet Sub-Committee on COVID-19 and in consultation with the National Health Emergency Committee, His Excellency President Adama Barrow has declared all land and sea borders of The Gambia open with immediate effect, according to missive from the Office of Government Spokesperson.

"It can be recalled that on 19th May, 2020, President Barrow closed the air, land and sea borders of The Gambia to protect citizens and residents from the devastating impacts of the global Coronavirus disease.

However, due to ongoing reconstruction and modernisation of the Banjul International Airport (BIA) and consistent with stringent international aviation best practices, the BIA is expected to resume full scale operations by the 31st October, 2020.

Equally, based on the technical advice of the Covid-19 and National Health Emergency Committees and subject to the specific guidelines of The Public Health (Dangerous Infectious Diseases) Protection Regulations, 2020, President Barrow hereby relaxes the restrictions governing night clubs and casinos throughout The Gambia."

