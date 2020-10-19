Gambia: Agricultural Committee to Embark On 5 Days Tour Today

The Select Committee on Agriculture and Rural development at the National Assembly will today embark on a 5-day tour at Agricultural project sites across the country in order to have first hand information about the projects' implementation under the Ministry of Agriculture and its agencies.

Momodou S. Ceesay, lawmaker for Janjanbureh and committee chairman said the tour is part of the select committee's mandates to visit all agricultural projects under the ministry of agriculture and its agencies in order to get first hand information about the projects' implementation across the country.

According to him, there are many projects that are under the ministry to help farmers across the country and that being the case, it is the committee's responsibility to make a follow up to those projects to ascertain whether farmers are benefiting from the projects.

Honorable Ceesay added that the select committee will use the opportunity to engage farmers in order to know challenges they encounter during the raining season and what would be their expectation after harvesting their farm produce.

He said the sector has been contributing immensely to GDP and therefore farmers and the public need to know how much money is allocated by the government from the national budget to promote agricultural development in the country for the well being of Gambians.

