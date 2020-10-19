Gambia: Senegalese Diplomat Officially Unaware of Border Reopening

Basirou Sene, Senegalese High Commissioner to The Gambia has told this medium that his country still has its borders closed.

"All intending travellers to Senegal must get clearance certificate from the Office of the High Commissioner including covid-19 negative test," he declared.

On Friday 16 October 2020, Gambian authorities announced the reopening of all borders - land, and sea as the country experienced decline in the number of covid-19 cases in recent times.

"For the reopening of Gambian borders; I was not officially informed by the Gambian authorities. I only learnt of this through the media," the Senegalese High Commissioner claimed.

Meanwhile, In Senegal: a covid-19 negative test of less than 7 days is required from 1 November 2020.

A negative RT-PCR covid-19 test, less than 7 days old, will be required for any passenger boarding an aircraft in Senegal from 1 November, the Ministry of Tourism and Air Transport announced.

Senegal has been experiencing a downward trend in Covid-19 cases for several weeks despite a resurgence of so-called imported cases. In a circular dated 13 October, the Ministry of Tourism requires "a negative RT-PCR covid-19 test less than seven days from the date of the results (...) for any passenger boarding for an airport in Senegal."

The tests in question must be delivered by a laboratory located in the state where the passenger began the journey.

Yesterday the Senegalese Ministry of Health reported 26 positive cases of covid-19, which brings total number of infections to 15, 418 with 13, 814 recoveries, 317 deaths and 1286 under treatment.

