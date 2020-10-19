Gambia: Senegalese Diplomat Officially Unaware of Border Reopening

19 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Basirou Sene, Senegalese High Commissioner to The Gambia has told this medium that his country still has its borders closed.

"All intending travellers to Senegal must get clearance certificate from the Office of the High Commissioner including covid-19 negative test," he declared.

On Friday 16 October 2020, Gambian authorities announced the reopening of all borders - land, and sea as the country experienced decline in the number of covid-19 cases in recent times.

"For the reopening of Gambian borders; I was not officially informed by the Gambian authorities. I only learnt of this through the media," the Senegalese High Commissioner claimed.

Meanwhile, In Senegal: a covid-19 negative test of less than 7 days is required from 1 November 2020.

A negative RT-PCR covid-19 test, less than 7 days old, will be required for any passenger boarding an aircraft in Senegal from 1 November, the Ministry of Tourism and Air Transport announced.

Senegal has been experiencing a downward trend in Covid-19 cases for several weeks despite a resurgence of so-called imported cases. In a circular dated 13 October, the Ministry of Tourism requires "a negative RT-PCR covid-19 test less than seven days from the date of the results (...) for any passenger boarding for an airport in Senegal."

The tests in question must be delivered by a laboratory located in the state where the passenger began the journey.

Yesterday the Senegalese Ministry of Health reported 26 positive cases of covid-19, which brings total number of infections to 15, 418 with 13, 814 recoveries, 317 deaths and 1286 under treatment.

Disaster leaves family homeless in CRR

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.