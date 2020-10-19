Gambia: Banjul Records More Covid-19 Cases Than Other Locations

19 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Yunus S. Saliu

Record has shown that presently, Banjul city tops the list of coronavirus cases recorded so far in the country.

Following the Ministry of Health's latest situation report on 16 October 2020, which represents the 173rd national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease, "notwithstanding its population and size, Banjul recorded more cases than any other location within WR1."

According to the report, Banjul recorded 205 cases followed by Brikama with 121 and Bakau 78 cases.

However, the latest report disclosed that there is "no new Covid-19 related death recorded" while "the only posthumous sample collected returned negative for covid-19."

The report noted also that there is "no new covid-19 case recorded, 86 new laboratory test results received from NPHL and no new test returned indeterminant/inconclusive."

Further to that in the report, there was no Covid-19 patients' recovery and discharge.

The report also indicated that the Gambian delegation has returned after a 4-day official visit to understudy the Senegalese IMS; "whereas no new person was taken into quarantine, no new persons were discharged from quarantine."

Meanwhile other recorded places with their number of cases were: Kairaba - 4, Dippa Kunda - 13, Bullock - 2, Coastal Rd - 6, Jabang - 13, Tanji - 3, Tujereng - 6, Yunna - 2, Yundum - 50, Kunkujang - 19, Farato - 42, Sanyang - 12, Jalambang - 4, Kabafita - 1, Nyamina-1, Gunjur - 10, Kartong - 1, Barra - 6, Mile 2 Prison - 34, Kanifing - 81, Latrikunda Sabiji - 2, Tabokoto - 19, Banjulinding -17, Kombo Kerewan - 4, Bafuloto - 2, Kabafita - 1, Madina Ba - 1, Brikama - 121, Manduwaar - 3, Kiti - 7, Sifoe - 4, Suma Kunda - 1, Busura - 1, Sinchu Alagie - 22, Fass - 2, Berending - 1, Bakalar - 2, Nema Kunku - 21, Sitanunku - 2, Lamin Niumi - 15, Faraba Banta - 1, Tumani Tenda - 1, Albreda - 2, Kinteh Kunda - 3, Jali - 1, Keneba - 4, Bwiam - 34 and Kafenda - 2.

