Gambia: Hawks to Hold Trials On November 22nd

19 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Barrow

Hawks Football Club will hold open trials for new players interested in joining its setup for the upcoming season on 22-23 November 2020 at Kanifing Estate Football Field.

The club said: "We understand that players come in all different varieties with a mixture of strengths and weaknesses. We take into account a player's technical, tactical, physical, psychological and social attributes, as well as looking at relative age effect and maturation rates".

The club therefore called on players to come and showcase their talent with the most organised and professional team in the country.

