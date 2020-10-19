Somalia: Turkey Kicks Off Training for Sixth Sna Infantry

Turkey has kicked off the training for up to 450 Somali special forces in Turksom military training camp in Mogadishu.

In a statement from the Turkish embassy in Mogadishu confirmed the process saying that the troops will be part of an infantry unit of the Somali National Army to be trained to strengthen offensive against the armed group al Shabaab.

The embassy also confirmed that the training which began mid-September will conclude in early December.

The unit is the sixth contingent trained by the Turkish military following a defence pact between the two countries after opening the military academy in August 2017.

The recruits will undergo basic military training, Anti-Terrorism Training and Exercise Center Command.

Turkey is one of the foreign countries training Somali Security Forces alongside the UK, EU and the African Union.