Somalia: Renowned Somali Musician Dies in Mogadishu

19 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Famous Somali soul singer Seynab Haji Ali commonly known as Bahsan has passed away in Mogadishu today after a long illness.

She died at the age of 90.

Acting Minister of Information of the Federal Government of Somalia Mohamed Abdi Maareye confirmed the death of Seynab Haji Ali Bahsan.

"I have just learned that the famous musician Seynab Ali Baxsan has died," he said in a statement.

Also, the prime minister of the federal republic of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble sent his heartfelt condolences to the family and the people in a Twitter post.

"I extend my condolences to her family and the Somali people on the death of National Singer Zeinab Haji Ali (Bahsan). Bahsan has played a major role in the country's independence, nation-building and the revitalization of our culture, may the almighty have mercy on her,"

Seynab Haji Ali Bahsan was one of the few artists who has not left Mogadishu since the collapse of the government in 1991.

