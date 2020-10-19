Mozambique: 241 Recoveries, 159 New Cases, and One More Death

Maputo — A further 241 people have recovered from the Covid-19 respiratory disease over the previous 24 hour period, the Mozambican Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

According to a Ministry press release, the total number of recoveries now stands at 8,513 (78.3 per cent of all cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic. 169 of the recoveries were in Maputo province, 69 in Maputo city, two in Zambezia and one in Inhambane.

The Ministry also reported a further Covid-19 death and 159 new cases. The latest victim was a 74 year old Mozambican man hospitalised in Maputo city. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on Thursday, and died on Saturday. This brings the number of known Covid-19 deaths to 75.

The release said that to date 167,051 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,310 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,323 of the tests were administered in public facilities, and 57 in private laboratories.

Of the samples tested, 595 were from Maputo city, 272 from Zambezia, 184 from Sofala, 69 from Maputo province, 64 from Tete, 60 from Inhambane, 58 from Cabo Delgado, 51 from Nampula, ten from Gaza, ten from Manica and seven from Niassa.

1,151 of the tests gave negative results, and 159 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 to 10,866. 158 of the new cases are Mozambicans and one is French. 80 are women or girls and 79 are men or boys, 17 are children under 15 years of age.

As has become the norm in recent weeks, the overwhelming majority of the cases are from Maputo city (86) and Maputo province (47). There were also 12 cases from Sofala, five from Cabo Delgado, five from Zambezia, two from Gaza, one from Tete and one from Manica.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 159 new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The number of Covid-19 patients under medical care in isolation wards remains 40 (39 in Maputo city and one in Nampula).

There are currently 2,274 active cases of Covid-19 in Mozambique. The geographical breakdown of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 1,575; Maputo province, 329; Sofala, 110; Niassa, 75; Cabo Delgado, 49; Tete, 44; Nampula, 35; Gaza, 30; Manica, 11; Zambezia, 10; Inhambane, six.