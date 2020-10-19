Mozambique: Amnesty International Demands Justice for Josina Machel

Maputo — The human rights body Amnesty International has protested at the denial of justice for Mozambican women's rights activist Josina Machel, who was blinded in one eye in an attack by her partner of the time, Rofino Licuco, in October 2015.

The case came to trial in February 2017, and the Maputo City Court found Licuco guilty of assault and of domestic and psychological violence. The court sentenced Licuco to a prison term of three years and four months.

But he appealed and in June this year, the appeals court overturned the guilty verdict, on the ground that there were no eyewitnesses to corroborate physical and psychological aggression. The court also ruled that the medical evidence presented could not exclude the possibility that Josina's injury was the result of a "simple fall" or "blunt object".

Josina is appealing to the Supreme Court, but the wheels of Mozambican justice grind slowly. and no date for the Supreme Court ruling has yet been set.

"It is absolutely a travesty of justice that Josina Machel is still waiting for justice five years after she was brutally assaulted in a clear case of gender-based violence", said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's Director for East and Southern Africa, in an Amnesty press release issued on Monday. "The authorities must ensure that this and all other cases of gender-based violence are investigated and tried fairly and without discrimination."

"When the wheels of justice take longer to serve those who are at higher risk of violence and discrimination, including women, it says a lot about that country's justice system," added Muchena.

Josina has come under intimidation from her former partner's lawyers. Amnesty says that the lawyers sent a letter in August 2020 to Josina warning her to stop referring to her ex-partner and using his name in any electronic or material document, recording or campaigning output in an effort to silence her.

"Women human rights defenders face heightened risks of gender-based violence simply for raising their voices against injustice and challenging traditional gender roles in society," said Deprose Muchena.

"Authorities must create a safe and enabling environment for Josina Machel and all other women human rights defenders to continue with their vital human rights work, and send a message to other survivors of gender-based violence that it is safe to speak out and seek justice," she added.