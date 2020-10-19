Mozambique: Verdict On Cedsif Fraud Expected On Tuesday

Maputo — The Maputo City Court is due to deliver its verdict and sentence on Tuesday, in the case of the theft of 155 million meticais (about 2.15 million US dollars at current exchange rates) from the Mozambican treasury via the Centre for the Development of Financial Information Systems (CEDSIF), an institution linked to the Finance Ministry.

The prosecution case is that CEDSIF computer technician Gama Nhampalele, used her access to the computerised system to transfer funds fraudulently to several companies some of which belong to staff who work for the Mozambican Tax Authority (AT), and have commercial relations with some CEDSIF staff.

According to the Public Prosecutor, Sheila Matavele, 28 fraudulent payments were made between January 2016 and January 2020. The companies named as receiving this stolen money were Exotyka Ltd, BLM Services, BLM Logistics and Investments, and SS and Sons.

In the dock alongside Nhampalele is Liliana Bule, who, according to the prosecution, received nine million meticais of the money.

Three other people were charged, but have gone missing. They are Carlos Manuel Pinto, who ran Exotica, Manuel Luis Machava, and Benjamim Luis Mucavele. The Mozambican judicial authorities issued international warrants for their arrests.

The charges the accused face include embezzlement, money laundering, forgery, and the use of electronic means to commit theft and fraud.

CEDSIF was set up to modernise the public finance management information systems, for all state and municipal bodies. CEDSIF effectively became the guardian of all the Mozambican state's electronic money.