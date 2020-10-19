Mozambique: Verdict On Cedsif Fraud Expected On Tuesday

19 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Maputo City Court is due to deliver its verdict and sentence on Tuesday, in the case of the theft of 155 million meticais (about 2.15 million US dollars at current exchange rates) from the Mozambican treasury via the Centre for the Development of Financial Information Systems (CEDSIF), an institution linked to the Finance Ministry.

The prosecution case is that CEDSIF computer technician Gama Nhampalele, used her access to the computerised system to transfer funds fraudulently to several companies some of which belong to staff who work for the Mozambican Tax Authority (AT), and have commercial relations with some CEDSIF staff.

According to the Public Prosecutor, Sheila Matavele, 28 fraudulent payments were made between January 2016 and January 2020. The companies named as receiving this stolen money were Exotyka Ltd, BLM Services, BLM Logistics and Investments, and SS and Sons.

In the dock alongside Nhampalele is Liliana Bule, who, according to the prosecution, received nine million meticais of the money.

Three other people were charged, but have gone missing. They are Carlos Manuel Pinto, who ran Exotica, Manuel Luis Machava, and Benjamim Luis Mucavele. The Mozambican judicial authorities issued international warrants for their arrests.

The charges the accused face include embezzlement, money laundering, forgery, and the use of electronic means to commit theft and fraud.

CEDSIF was set up to modernise the public finance management information systems, for all state and municipal bodies. CEDSIF effectively became the guardian of all the Mozambican state's electronic money.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.