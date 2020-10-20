Nigeria: Shiites Protest Continued Detention of El-Zakzaky in Kaduna

U.A. Idris/Deutsche Welle
Women in black niqabs holding up posters calling for the release of Shiite cleric Ibrahim Zakzaky. The founder and leader of the Shiite Islamist Movement of Nigeria (IMN), has been in jail since December 2015.
19 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi'ites on Monday protested over the continuous detention of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife Malama Zeenatuddin Ibrahim in Kaduna.

The IMN members including adults and children, some as young as 10, also marched through Kano road in commemoration of the five years remembrance of Zaria massacre.

They displayed placards of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and chanted continuously, "free our leader;" "free Zakzaky," "we want justice:" "He needs to go for medical treatment."

Leader of the protesters, Sheikh Aliyu Tirmizi, called on the Federal Government to unconditionally release the leader of the sect for proper medical attention.

He said, "In the aftermath of Zaria genocide executed by the Nigerian military in December 2015 we have been calling on all citizens to uphold the dictum that injustice to one is injustice to all, but to no avail.

"Most people, after the gross flagrant abuse of power by the military on Sheikh Zakzaky and his followers couldn't express their condemnation, choosing to remain silent since the military excesses didn't affect them directly.

"But in truth, Islam abhors injustice, and enjoins Muslims to express disdain to injustice and the unjust whoever they are. Indeed history is full of instances when Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) assisted the victims of injustice in upholding their rights. This explains why for the past five years we have been explaining how this Buhari regime has trampled upon the rights of Sheikh Zakzaky and his followers, demanding that citizens condemn this repression, and call for the release of our leader unconditionally.

