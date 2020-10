The Nigerian Medical Association on Monday said no fewer than 16 doctors lost their lives to COVID-19 as they battled to save the lives of infected persons in the country.

NMA President, Innocent Ujah, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja on the occasion of the 2020 Physicians Week with the theme 'Strategy for Health System Recovery during the COVID-19 Pandemic in Nigeria'.

He said this was due to the inadequate protective materials available to health workers.