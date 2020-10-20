Sudan: Hamdouk and Al-Burhan Express Pleasure Over Revocation of Sudan's Name From Terror List

Alsanosi Ali/U.S. Embassy Khartoum/U.S. State Department/Flickr
United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo leaves Sudan on August 25, 2020 after a visit to the country.
19 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the Prime Minister, Dr.Abdulla Hamdouk , on Mnday, expressed pleasure over the revocation of Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

The US President, Donald Trump announced, in a tweet half an hour ago, that Sudan would be removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, once the amount of compensation for American victims was completed.

The Sudanese government had prepared the money, and procedures for transferring it will begin this evening.

Read the original article on SNA.

More on This
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Sudan Signs Landmark Peace Deal, But Challenges Remain
We Can't Normalise Ties with Israel, Sudan Tells U.S.
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.