Sudan: Hamdouk and Al-Burhan Express Pleasure Over Revocation of Sudan's Name From Terror List

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo leaves Sudan on August 25, 2020 after a visit to the country.

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the Prime Minister, Dr.Abdulla Hamdouk , on Mnday, expressed pleasure over the revocation of Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

The US President, Donald Trump announced, in a tweet half an hour ago, that Sudan would be removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, once the amount of compensation for American victims was completed.

The Sudanese government had prepared the money, and procedures for transferring it will begin this evening.