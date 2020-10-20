Sudan: Al-Burhan Appreciates US President

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has expressed his appreciation and the Sudanese nation to the US President, Donald Trump for taking the step for removing Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

" I and the Sudanese nation highly appreciate President Trump and he US Administration for taking the constructive step of the revocation of Sudan's name from the terrorist list whih affirms the great appreciation to the historical change that took place in Sudan and the struggle of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace and justice" Al-Burhan said.