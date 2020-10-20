Sudan: Al-Burhan Appreciates US President

19 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has expressed his appreciation and the Sudanese nation to the US President, Donald Trump for taking the step for removing Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

" I and the Sudanese nation highly appreciate President Trump and he US Administration for taking the constructive step of the revocation of Sudan's name from the terrorist list whih affirms the great appreciation to the historical change that took place in Sudan and the struggle of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace and justice" Al-Burhan said.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.