Sudan: Removing Sudan From Terrorism List Is Big Step for Sudan

Khartoum — The US President Donald Trump said that removing Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism is a big step for Sudan.

In a tweet Monday, the US President pointed to the existence of good news for Sudan, and that the government of Sudan that is achieving a great progress once it agreed to deposit 335 million dollars for the victims and families of terrorism.

He said that Sudan name will be removed from the list of terrorism sponsors immediately after its payment of the sum, stating that finally justice is achieved for the Americans, and a big step for Sudan.

Trump said that this tweet and this notification that will be sent are actually the strongest support for the transition towards democracy in Sudan and for the Sudanese people.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, tweted that "Today, as we approach the disposal of the heaviest legacy of the dictatorial regime, we affirm once again that the Sudanese people are a peace-loving people and have never been supportive of terrorism".

The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, expressed thanks to President Trump for his aspiration to cancel Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation that has cost Sudan and severely damaged it, adding that "we very much look forward to his formal notification to Congress"