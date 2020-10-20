Rwanda: Former Rayon Forward Mugenzi Joins Kiyovu

20 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Former Rayon Sports forward Cedric Mugenzi, popularly known as Ramires, has joined SC Kiyovu ahead of the 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League season.

Mugenzi signed a two-year deal with the Mumena-based side as they beef up their squad in a bid to challenge for the league title - the first since 1993 - next season.

Six-time champions Kiyovu had initially sought to sign Rayon Sports' Maxime Sekamana, but the deal did not materilise as the forward still has a valid contract with the Blues until July 2021.

Mugenzi also previously featured for Etincelles, Gicumbi, Pépinière and Musanze.

