Rwanda: Former Rayon Forward Mugenzi Joins Kiyovu

Former Rayon Sports forward Cedric Mugenzi, popularly known as Ramires, has joined SC Kiyovu ahead of the 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League season.

Mugenzi signed a two-year deal with the Mumena-based side as they beef up their squad in a bid to challenge for the league title - the first since 1993 - next season.

Six-time champions Kiyovu had initially sought to sign Rayon Sports' Maxime Sekamana, but the deal did not materilise as the forward still has a valid contract with the Blues until July 2021.

Mugenzi also previously featured for Etincelles, Gicumbi, Pépinière and Musanze.