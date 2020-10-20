Rwanda: APR Leadership to Revive Women's Football Team

The management of APR football club has announced that 'very soon' that the women's team will be reestablished seven years after it was disbanded.

The APR women's football team, champions of the 2009/10 league title, pulled out of the women's national football league just before the start of the 2013/14 season.

However, the Ministry of Defence, the parent institution for all APR clubs, maintained the women teams in basketball, volleyball and athletics.

In an interview with reporters over the weekend, Maj. Gen. Mubarak Muganga, the APR football club's vice-chairman, revealed that there is a plan to revive the women's team but he did not divulge into details of when it would be set up.

Muganga said: "It is important that the women's team is also present, and compete alongside their brothers. Besides, I think we have a large number of women in the military who can be trained and form a strong team. Plans to establish the team are underway."

"I cannot specify exactly when the team will come to life, but we are taking it as an urgent matter. We will table the proposal to the military top leadership and we believe the idea will be supported."

"A club such as ours, we should have a women's team."