Malawi: MEC Staff Undergoing Training to Build Capacity in Democracy and Governance

19 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Key members staff for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) have converged in Mangochi for the 12-day Train the Facilitator (TfT) courses in Building Resources in Democracy, Governance and Elections (BRIDGE).

TfT is a fundamental step towards the accreditation of the MEC staff members for BRIDGE course facilitators.

And speaking when he officially opened the training, MEC chairperson for Media, Civic and Voter Education, commissioner Steven Duwa, said the electoral body is committed to develop capacities of its staff.

Duwa stated that it is in the same vein that the Commission approached Malawi's development partners, through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-managed basket fund, to support the training.

"The rationale is for the Commission to have a pool of BRIDGE facilitators so that we should be able to conduct several BRIDGE courses parallel to each other. We look forward to a day whereby we will be able to train 100 people at a goal through four courses held simultaneously across the regions of the country. In elections management, time is of essence and with a good number of qualified facilitators we will be able to accomplish much of our activities within a short time," he said.

Duwa emphasized that much will be expected from the cohort of the staff undergoing the training, including facilitating BRIDGE courses.

At this point, the MEC Commissioner asked those not prepared to do their work to leave the room so that the pollster should find a replacement for them immediately.

"It will be of no benefit to MEC to train you the next 12 days and then you go and sit on the knowledge and skills. This is a unique BRIDGE course. MEC has hosted many BRIDGE courses and none has gone beyond five days but this one is taking 12 days. That should be a signal to you of how unique and important the course is from the others. We are training you to be trainers and if you are not ready to be a trainer, let the coordinator, Wellington Katantha, know immediately I finish my speech. You will not only facilitate BRIDGE courses, but also other trainings for election field staff," said Duwa.

He added that being a lifelong investment, MEC will still need their services even after they have retired or left the Commission to help the Commission in facilitating BRIDGE courses.

However, Duwa stated that the trainees will be assessed before the accreditation is made.

He therefore asked the staff members to stick to the BRIDGE guidelines.

Duwa commended the Development Partners that have funded the BRIDGE Course through the basket fund managed by the UNDP such as EU, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) UK, Irish Aid and USAID.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

