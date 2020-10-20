Sudan: Hamdouk Inaugurates Religious Freedoms Dialogue Conference

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk inaugurated Dialogue Conference on Religious Freedoms and Peaceful Coexistence, which is organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), at Salam Rotana Hotel here today, Monday.

Hamdouk affirmed in his opening address that his government is working to consolidate the concept of Sudan: a homeland that can accommodate everyone, noting that this understanding embodies the freedom of thought based on the consolidation of religious freedoms that is adopted by the United Nations.

He went on to say that Sudan is a country of diversity in all its geographical, ethnic and religious components.

The Prime Minister said that "the peace that we signed in the past days in Juba is a wish for all Sudanese," expressing hope that peace would prevail in all parts of the country, so that all can enjoy stability.

Hamdouk affirmed importance of establishing the values of justice and equality and that all shall work to uphold the value of right and duty.

He affirmed commitment of his government, represented by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments, to implement the recommendations of the conference.