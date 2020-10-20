Cameroon: South West - Five Electoral Complaints At Administrative Court

The cases will be heard tomorrow, Tuesday October 13, 2020 in Buea.

Five camps have emerged very disgruntled in the South West Region following the publication of the lists of candidates for the December 6, 2020 Regional Councilor election. Three of the petitions have been deposited by would-be delegates in Fako and Meme Divisions. The other two are from some traditional rulers in Fako and Manyu Divisions, our source at South West Regional Office for Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) in Buea revealed. The complainers have therefore wedged complains at the Administrative Court in Buea. For the aspiring delegates, they are all members of the Cameroon Peoples' Democratic Movement (CPDM) battling their comrades.

Together with the chiefs, they are praying that the court should cancel the lists in the mentioned Divisions. The discontented Chiefs and CPDM militants grumbled that the selection processes of candidates were unjust. Those of the CPDM nagged that some candidates on the electoral list are not militating in their party. They have thus petitioned the Court to reject the list.

As ELECAM attends to the litigations in Court, they have also engaged in material preparations.