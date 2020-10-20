Cameroon: Fight Against Cholera - Basic Hygiene Rules Prescribed

Medical personnel in the region have been called upon to always be on the alert.

The population of the Littoral region and Douala in particular have been called upon to respect basic hygiene rules in a bit to keep cholera at bay. The call was made during a cholera evaluation meeting on Friday October 16 at the Littoral governor's office. During the meeting, the Inspector General of the Littoral governor's office Aboubakar Njikam called on the Douala city mayor and municipal mayors to clear the streets of dirt and increase sensitization. He cautioned that the municipal dumping sites should be taken away from human habitat. He also used the opportunity to advise the population to keep their environment clean.

Owing that Douala is an endemic cholera zone, the Regional Coordinator for prevention and fight against epidemics, Dr. Mossi Makembe Hans explained that cholera cases can be spotted in one zone or the other. While presenting the cholera situation in the region, Dr. Mossi Makembe Hans disclosed that since the beginning of the year, the region has registered 952 cases of cholera with a total number of 49 deaths. He said out of the 49 deaths, 39 died in the hospital while 10 died in the community.

He said at the moment there is no cholera case registered in any hospital but he opines that this does not cancel the fact that there can be a case or cases within the community. Dr. Mossi Makembe Hans announced that they have intensified sensitization and mobilization on the dangerous nature of the disease. "We are calling on the population to report any suspected cases of cholera in any health facility". He regretted that a fight against cholera campaign that was organized on the 7th of August witnessed a 40% coverage rate which was far from the expectation. Against this backdrop, he said more campaigns will be organized in the days ahead in four health districts that have so far registered high number of cases of cholera. They include the district centre of Bonassama, New Bell, Nylon and Japoma. He added that the number of cholera cases was not as high as previous years.

Also present during the meeting was the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Public Health Alim Hayatou who enunciated that the fight against cholera is not the fight of the medical personnel only but a fight for all.