Cameroon: Grand Prix CAA - Cameroon Wins12 Medals

The fourth edition of the athletics competition took place in Yaounde on Saturday October 17, 2020.

Cameroon emerged overall winners at the fourth edition of the Cameroon CAA International Grand Prix that took place at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium on Saturday October 17, 2020. Organised by the Cameroon Athletics Federation (FCA), the competition brought together 112 athletes from seven countries on the continent. They are Nigeria, Central African Republic, Benin, Chad, Congo, Djibouti and Cameroon. The athletes competed in several disciplines in the track and field. The event took place in the presence of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, the President of the Confederation of African Athletics, Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, H.E Roger Milla and other top personalities.

This year's event was the first major competition in the country after several months of break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The competition took place in strict respect of government measures to fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In the men's 100m, Nguanguele Merlina Raphaël was the fastest in 10"67. He won the race ahead of former Champion Nigeria's Arowolo. Cameroon's top favourite, Esseme Emmanuel could not finish the race due to a tight injury. In the women's 5, 000m Fraida Hassanatte was the winner in 18'43"98. In the men's 5, 000m Dinzde Evele was the winner in 15' 05" 24. In the women's 800m, champion of France, Benin's Yarigo Noeli Ditchakou was the winner. Ngoye Natchacha from Congo finished as the best female athlete in the competition after she won gold in the 100m and 200m races. In the men's competition Nguanguele Raphaël was the best athlete. In all Cameroon finished first with 12 medals; two gold, six silver and four bronze. They are followed by Congo, three medals and Nigeria with two medals.

The President of the Cameroon Athletics Federation, Emmanuel Motombi Mbome expressed satisfaction with the performance of the athletes. He said the competition was highly competitive in certain disciplines especially Nguanguele who was able to beat one of Africa's best sprinters, Arowolo Emmanuel in the 100m. He said the athletics season will be launched in December to enable athletes to catch up for the African Championship and the Olympic Games 2021. Trophies were awarded to athletes at the end of the competition.