Liberia: 'Go and Serve Well,' President Weah Commissions Newly Appointed Government Officials

19 October 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has urged four recently appointed cabinet ministers to "go and serve well" the people of Liberia for the benefit of the state.

Commissioning the Senate-confirmed members of Government, on Monday, October 19, 2020, the President said: "You were duly vetted, nominated, confirmed, appointed and now being commissioned. The expectations are very high. Go and serve your people. Do not disappoint."

Those commissioned by the President included Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Sahr Kemayah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Ledgerhood J. Rennie, Minister of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism; Mrs. Mawine Diggs, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Mr. Charles Gibson, Ministry of Labor.

Dr. Weah charged the ministers to discharge their duties in the interest of the Liberian people and for the good of the nation.

He said his recent reshuffle of government, as well as the appointment of new persons into the government, was meant to energize his administration's team to deliver on the promises made to the Liberian people as encapsulated in the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The commissioning ceremony was held at the Cecil Dennis Conference Hall at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was attended by government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and families and friends of the commissioned officials.

