Tanzania: PS Itinerary Visits Songwe Irrigation Schemes, Promotes Quality Seeds' Production

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary, General Kusaya has today started a three days tour in Songwe region that will provide him with firsthand information on the activities of irrigation schemes in the area.

His itinerary will help the villagers to acquire skills on how to cultivate quality seeds through irrigation, where he added: "We as the ministry of Agriculture are the ones who should be the best role models in the production of quality of seed through irrigation. I urge the CEO of ASA to contact the national irrigation infrastructure commission here at the ASA Mbozi farm on how to manage and roll that out."

In his three days tour he will have an opportunity to visit the ASA seed farm and inspect the construction of NFRA compounds as well as the TACRI Coffee Research Center.