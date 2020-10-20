Tanzania: Dar Dwarfs Mbeya in 5-Match Run

HAVING firmly grabbed the three top positions in the Premier League's last five- match run, Dar es Salaam has dwarfed Mbeya whose teams are limping at the bottom of the table.

Buoyed by leaders Azam who are leading the race with 18 points after winning all six matches of the league, Simba with 13 points at the second place and Young Africans with also 13 points at the third, Dar es Salaam looks far superior to its challenger Mbeya whose teams; Mbeya City with 2 points and Ihefu with 3 points are crawling at the very bottom of the log.

Mbeya with three teams in the Premier League looks potential rival to Dar es Salaam with four teams, the fourth being KMC who are placed at the sixth position.

Mbeya's third team is Tanzania Prisons who are not in a good position either at the 12th place after picking 5 points garnered by one win and two draws.

As opposed to three Dar envoys, who are unbeaten after playing for over 450 minutes, Ihefu are the opposite of them after losing four of their five matches while Mbeya City who are winless, lost three matches and drew twice. Mbeya City have not scored a single goal after over 450 minutes.

Simba, the defending champions have won four of their five matches and drew once similarly to their pursuers Yanga. The two chase Azam who are riding far ahead of the duo.

The best from outside Dar es Salaam are Biashara United from Mara and debutants Dodoma Jiji who are placed at the 4th and 5th positions respectively.

Biashara United breathing fire too close to the Dar es Salaam giants, having carved 13 points after winning four matches, drawing once and losing once, but all these garnered from six- match outings .

Another Dar es Salaam envoy, KMC who started well their campaign by winning three matches in a row, seemed to lose steam later on. Still placed at the 6th position with 9 points, KMC lost their lead after losing two last matches.

JKT Tanzania at 16th, Kagera Sugar at 15th and Coastal Union at 14th position must work in their remaining matches as they are still in a volatile situation.

JKT and Kagera Sugar have each managed to reap 4 points while Coastal Union have reaped 5 points; all three teams have played six matches.

Besides Ihefu at the bottom and Dodoma FC who are best of the three league debutants, there are Gwambina FC at the 10th position. The Misungwi-based side has carved 7 points after winning matches, drawing once, but they have lost three matches.

Gwambina is the only team from Mwanza in the top flight league after other two; Mbao FC and Alliance were relegated in the 2019/20 season.

The Zimbabwean Glamour Boy, Prince Dube is leading the team's onslaught in the golden boot as he has already netted six goals, two more above Simba's Meddie Kagere. Dube's goal-scoring lieutenant Obrey Chirwa has so far netted 4 goals.

Still the superiority of the Dar es Salaam teams in the league doesn't guarantee the title as the league is still at infancy.