Tanzania: Chalinze Will Be District in My Reign, Vows Magufuli

CCM Presidential Candidate John Magufuli has promised to turn Chalinze into a district if given another term to reign.

Speaking during a party campaign rally earlier today in Bagamoyo-Coast Region, President Magufuli said due to socio-economic activities expanding in Bagamoyo district and the coastal region at large, there is a need to split Bagamayo into two namely Bagamoyo and Chalinze districts.

"If I am elected I want Chalinze to be Chalinze district so that its services can run smoothly. Due to the expansion of activities in this district and the coastal region," he pointed out.

While addressing the residents, he also asked them to ensure they vote CCM candidates vying as MPs and Councilors, because they are the ones most suitable to bring developments in the area.