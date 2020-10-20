Tanzania: Chalinze Will Be District in My Reign, Vows Magufuli

19 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

CCM Presidential Candidate John Magufuli has promised to turn Chalinze into a district if given another term to reign.

Speaking during a party campaign rally earlier today in Bagamoyo-Coast Region, President Magufuli said due to socio-economic activities expanding in Bagamoyo district and the coastal region at large, there is a need to split Bagamayo into two namely Bagamoyo and Chalinze districts.

"If I am elected I want Chalinze to be Chalinze district so that its services can run smoothly. Due to the expansion of activities in this district and the coastal region," he pointed out.

While addressing the residents, he also asked them to ensure they vote CCM candidates vying as MPs and Councilors, because they are the ones most suitable to bring developments in the area.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.