Gambia: NUP Leader Ousman Jammeh Vows to Combat Corruption

The newest political party in The Gambia, dubbed National Unity Party (NUP), has vowed to "aggressively" fight against corruption, nepotism, and economic crimes in the country.

The party's national leader, Ousman Jammeh, said they would fight against the aforesaid vices in the country "through the establishment and empowerment of relevant institutions as well as the promulgation and strict enforcement of punitive anti-corruption laws and regulations, including mandatory jail sentences."

The 67-year-old made the remarks on Thursday, 15th October, 2020, after receiving his party's registration certificate from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Mr. Jammeh also promised that his party will eliminate all forms of inequality or discrimination and empower people with special needs. He said supporting the cause of women and children plus youth advancement is part of their ambition.

Jammeh said NUP will ensure "the adherence to the true meaning of our national pledge as enshrined in our national anthem, unite all Gambians, irrespective of their political, racial, religious, tribal affiliations {and} promote democracy and good governance premised on justice, the rule of law and the security of the people and their property."

He said their party will ensure the development of sound fiscal and monetary policies to promote economic growth and reduce poverty, create conducive environment for the effective participation of the private sector, civil society organizations, and the press in national development.

"We will put in place effective governance mechanisms at both national and local governance levels to ensure accountability to the people. Harness information and communication technology to support national development programmes," he said.

Jammeh assured Gambians that they will promote the ideals of regional integration within the context of ECOWAS and AU.

In cognizant of the significant contribution of Gambians in the Diaspora, Jammeh said appropriate measures will be put in place to ensure their effective participation in the socioeconomic transformation of the motherland.

On the erratic electricity supply in the country, the party leader promised they are going to put an end to the long-lasting problem, while adding clean potable water would be made available to Gambians regardless of where they live.

He also revealed their plan of promoting renewable energy technologies to be used in their priority sectors of education, health and agriculture.

Mr. Jammeh also vowed to "promote the development of the livestock sector especially small ruminants and poultry to meet local demand especially as regards to poultry products and Tobaski rams as well as ensure the availability of fish at affordable prices."

Jammeh said they would ensure toilets are provided in public places and they will construct major markets across the country.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Monday, 5the October 2202 confirmed the registration of NUP headed by Ousman Jammeh as the newest party in The Gambia.

The party colours are orange and white and its motor is 'Unity is Strength.'

The party's Secretariat is located at Brusubi Phase ll in West Coast Region, while a tractor and plant stalks are its symbol.