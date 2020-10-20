Liberia: Pathologists Conducting Autopsies On Auditors-Related Deaths Say, They Are Working Pro Bono As Families Boycott

19 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Obediah Johnson

Monrovia — Two Liberian pathologists in the employ of the Government of Liberia (GOL) say they are conducting pro bono autopsy services on the remains of several top-notched Liberian auditors who died under mysterious circumstances in sequence in the country.

Dr. Benedict B. Kollee and Dr. Zoebon B. Kpadeh , who are employees of the Ministry of Health and the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital respectively, are presently conducting separate autopsies on the remains of the auditors at the St. Moses Funeral Parlour on the Somalia Drive.

It can be recalled that on Thursday, October 2, 2020, the lifeless bodies of the Assistant Commissioner for Internal Audit and acting Manager for Taxpayers of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) were found in a vehicle on Broad Street in Monrovia during the early morning hours.

Two days later, another auditor from the LRA, Mr. George Fahnboto, reportedly died in a vehicle accident around 72nd Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

On Saturday, October 10, the Director of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Emmanuel Barten Nyeswa was also found dead in his compound along the 72nd Boulevard, outside Monrovia at 2AM.

Following the mysterious deaths of the Liberian auditors, the government initiated the conduct of autopsies on the remains of the victims.

Speaking prior to the conduct of the autopsies on the remains of Gifty and Albert, Dr. Kollee disclosed that a full autopsy will be conducted separately on the deceased auditors free of charge.

He noted that though they are working with the government, no extra amount is being paid them by government for the conduct of the autopsies.

"We are independent, and we are technicians and are here to gather the scientific evidences or facts. We don't have any special interest in this case either in the interest of government or those that are accused".

"Government is not paying for this service that we are offering because we are doing it for the country".

He added that the outcome of the autopsies conducted will end some of the speculations or accusations surrounding the deaths of the Liberian auditors.

Dr. Kollee's assertions come just a day after the families of the Albert and Gifty expressed the lack of trust over the conduct of an autopsy on the remains of their loved ones and relatives by pathologists who gained their education on government scholarships and are still in the employ of the government.

The autopsies on Gifty and Albert were conducted in the full glare of few media practitioners, civil society actors, and officials of the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia National Police (LNP).

The Women-in-Peace building Network (WIPNET) was represented by its Head of Advocacy, Madam Bernice Freeman, while Mr. Maxson S. Kpakio. Founder and Executive Director of Justice Forum Liberia represented his group.

Autopsies are also expected to be conducted on the remains of Mr. Fahnboto and Mr. Nyeswa by the two Liberian pathologists on Tuesday.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.