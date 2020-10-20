Sudan: President of TSC Meets Delegation of National Elections Commission

19 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Lt. Gen Abdel Fatah AL-Burhan met Monday at his office in the Republican palace with the delegation of National Elections Commission headed by the commission's Deputy Chairman.

The commission's Caretaker Secretary General Al-Sir Ahmed Al-Mak said in press statement that the delegation presented a memorandum to TSC president composed of three axes. He said the axes included spotlight on elections in Sudan since1953 and its pioneer role in organizing and carrying out the elections process.

Al-Mak said the meeting discussed the situation of the current commission and its role in providing the knowledge and the logistical support in carrying out the elections.

He pointed out that the commission has technical and human aids which could help in carry out the elections.

Moreover, he said the meeting discussed roadmap for upcoming elections and the most important demands for the process.

He noted that the upcoming elections would include big implications particularly following the glorious December revolution.

AL-Mak predicted that the upcoming elections would also witness wide participation from political parties and social components as it would be the best way for the exchange of power.

He adds that there are significance requirements should be done before election process, on top of them is the Law of Elations.

Al Burhan on his part supported what has been included in the memorandum of the commission, noted AL-Mak.

