Sudan: FFC Central Council Holds Press Conference

19 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Central Council of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) holds a press conference at Sudan News Agency Forum at 08:00 pm today (Monday) on the issue of October 21.

All media institutions are invited to cover the press conference.

