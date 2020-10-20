Sudan: SCP Declares Its Position On October 21 Movements

Khartoum — The Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) has said that there have been calls from various bodies to organize processions and popular movements in the national capital and states on October 21, 2020.

The party explained its position on the popular movements, saying that it should be peaceful processions similar to that leading to the downfall of the defunct regime and formation of the transitional authority.

The party stressed that the peaceful movements are important to guard the Revolution, a matter that makes them support any peaceful mass movement which expresses vision and the demands of the people of the Glorious December Revolution.

The party affirmed keenness on not giving the remnants of the defunct regime chance to exploit the movements to sabotage the transitional period.

Meanwhile the party called on the police and security forces to assume their role in securing the processions and maintaining their safety against being violated by the remnants of the defunct regime.