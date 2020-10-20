Sudan: SCP Declares Its Position On October 21 Movements

19 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) has said that there have been calls from various bodies to organize processions and popular movements in the national capital and states on October 21, 2020.

The party explained its position on the popular movements, saying that it should be peaceful processions similar to that leading to the downfall of the defunct regime and formation of the transitional authority.

The party stressed that the peaceful movements are important to guard the Revolution, a matter that makes them support any peaceful mass movement which expresses vision and the demands of the people of the Glorious December Revolution.

The party affirmed keenness on not giving the remnants of the defunct regime chance to exploit the movements to sabotage the transitional period.

Meanwhile the party called on the police and security forces to assume their role in securing the processions and maintaining their safety against being violated by the remnants of the defunct regime.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.