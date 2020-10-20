Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives ICC Delegation

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, received in his office Monday the visiting Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, and the accompanying court's delegation.

The ICC Prosecutor has expressed her pleasure on the visit, which she described as historic, affirming that the primary goal of the International Criminal Court is to achieve justice for the victims of war away from politics.

The visit of the ICC delegation comes within the framework of coordination and integration with the transitional government regarding the persons against whom the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants.

Bensouda has appreciated the government the serious work and the support and cooperation it provides with the ICC to achieve justice.

On his part, the Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, welcomed the ICC delegation, appreciating the important work being done by the Court to achieving justice with credibility and transparency.

He affirmed the readiness of his ministry to facilitate the tasks of the International Criminal Court's delegation to achieve common goals.