Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives ICC Delegation

19 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, received in his office Monday the visiting Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, and the accompanying court's delegation.

The ICC Prosecutor has expressed her pleasure on the visit, which she described as historic, affirming that the primary goal of the International Criminal Court is to achieve justice for the victims of war away from politics.

The visit of the ICC delegation comes within the framework of coordination and integration with the transitional government regarding the persons against whom the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants.

Bensouda has appreciated the government the serious work and the support and cooperation it provides with the ICC to achieve justice.

On his part, the Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, welcomed the ICC delegation, appreciating the important work being done by the Court to achieving justice with credibility and transparency.

He affirmed the readiness of his ministry to facilitate the tasks of the International Criminal Court's delegation to achieve common goals.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.