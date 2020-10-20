Sudan: Bensouda - Role of ICC in Current Stage Is Limited to Further Investigations

Khartoum — The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, met Monday with the civil society organizations and spoke about the upcoming cooperation between them and the Criminal Court.

Bensouda said that the International Court needs to cooperate with the civil society organizations because they are more aware about what is going on in the society, indicating that the ICC believes in the effective activities of these organizations regarding the charges against those who are wanted by the court.

She stressed that the role of the court in the current stage is confined to further investigations to obtain more evidence to support the criminal cases and the charges against the wanted persons, calling on anyone who have new evidence or information about other personalities involved in criminal cases to present it to the court investigators without hesitation.

She explained that the challenges facing the International Criminal Court are great, indicating that they are working to overcome the obstacles and to speed up the procedures for applying sentences against the accused persons.

Bensouda pointed out that they would visit the affected villages in Darfur in the future and meet with the families of the victims to closely search for the truth.