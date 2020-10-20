Sudan: Moufarah - Government Works for Establishing Democratic State

Khartoum — Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Nasr-Eddin Moufarah has affirmed that the transitional government is working for establishing a democratic state that accommodates all Sudanese.

The Minister, addressing opening session of Dialogue Conference on Religious Freedoms and Peaceful Coexistence, which is organized by his ministry in collaboration with UNDP at Salam Rotana Hotel here today, affirmed that building a democratic state requires implanting concepts of accepting the other in the context of equality of all citizens.

He affirmed commitment of his ministry to implementation of the recommendations of the conference.

Representative of UNDP, addressing the conferees, called for shunning violence and resorting to peaceful coexistence program, hoping that the conference would come out with new ideas that contribute to boosting the spirit of peaceful coexistence and shunning extremism.

He stressed the importance of dialogue for resolving conflicts.

It is noteworthy that the conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk.