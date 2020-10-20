Kenya: Nandi County Closes Offices After 8 Staff Contract Virus

Nandi County has closed its offices at the headquarters in Kapsabet Town following eight positive cases of the coronavirus.

In a statement on Sunday evening, County Secretary and Head of Public Service Dr Francis Sang said the offices will be closed for 14 days from Monday.

Amongst the eight officers are six from the Department of Finance and Economic Planning - five from the headquarters and one from the Education Department.

The other two officers are from Public Health and Administration, and Public Service and e-Government, Dr Sang said.

Dr Sang said the offices of the governor, deputy governor, administration, public service, e-Government, health, finance, and economic planning will be closed to contain the spread of the virus.

"Staff from these departments shall work from home for 14 days from Monday," he said, adding all county employees will undergo mandatory testing from time to time.

"The contacts of all the affected officers will self-quarantine and are encouraged to test for Covid-19. Testing of the staff in the affected departments will commence on Monday, with staff from the health department headquarters."

Testing for the other departments will begin on Wednesday.

Dr Sang also said that disinfection of the premises and other preventive measures will be undertaken at all county offices.

He instructed all departments to ensure staff wash their hands or sanitise regularly and wear face masks.

"Staff and members of the public in all other departments shall not be allowed into offices without adherence to these protocols," he said.

"Stay at home and observe Ministry of Health guidelines on preventing the spread of the coronavirus," he told the teams.