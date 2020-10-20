Cameroon: Campaign Colours, Symbols - Submission Deadline Draws Nearer

Political parties and lists leaders of representatives of traditional rulers have up to tomorrow, October 20, 2020 to submit the information at Elections Cameroon.

The election of Regional Councillors coming up on December 6, 2020 is entering another decisive phase that revolves around the printing of campaign material and other electoral materials. The Director General of Elections in Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), Erik Essousse in separate press releases invited the political parties running in the election to submit at the headquarters of ELECAM, the colours and symbols or acronyms latest October 20, 2020 and the lists leaders of representatives of traditional rulers to submit their colours at the divisional branches of ELECAM still on or before October 20, 2020. The deadline is therefore tomorrow, Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The submission of this vital information, the Director General of Elections further said, would enable the institution to proceed with the printing of campaign and voting ballot papers.

The political parties and the lists leaders of the representatives of traditional rulers in the December 6 poll who had not yet submitted the required information at ELECAM will be rushing to meet the deadline with all certainty of participating in the first-ever election of regional councillors. This is because the candidature lists that were accepted or rejected by the Electoral Board of ELECAM and against which petitions were filed at the competent administrative courts now have verdicts. The administrative courts finished ruling on the petitions on October 14, 2020. It is true that the law makes provisions for candidates or political parties not satisfied with the ruling of the competent administrative courts to file appeals at the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court. The appeals may be minimal and while waiting for such appeals and the rulings on them, Elections Cameroon could move ahead with the printing of the electoral materials with campaign and voting ballot papers as some of the major components.

As Elections Cameroon prepares to print the electoral materials that also include voters cards for the two electoral colleges that include Delegates of Divisions and Representatives of Traditional rulers, the other actors should be bracing up to actively join the electoral process. Candidates and their political parties in the case of delegates of divisions are certainly mapping out campaign strategies. Representatives of traditional rulers, especially in constituencies with many competing lists are also brainstorming on how to woo the electoral college that include First, Second and Third decree traditional rulers. While waiting for public funding, the candidates are seeking ways of funding their campaign. It is also the time for the State to start preparing public funds for the campaigns and members of the civil society and international community getting set to apply to observe the pioneer election of Regional Councillors in Cameroon.