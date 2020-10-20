Cameroon: Supporting Government's Anti-Covid-19 Measures - Huawei Offers Fcfa 100 Million

19 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The African Director of the institution offered the symbolic cheque to the Prime Minister on October 16, 2020 during an audience accorded him.

The Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute on October 16, 2020 granted an audience to a delegation from Huawei led by its African Director, Cao Jibin during which the institution offered a symbolic cheque of FCFA 100 million to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Cameroon. The Huawei delegation used the audience to express their gratitude to the President of the Republic, the government and citizens of Cameroon for their collaboration with the institution.

Speaking after the audience, Cao Jibin said he had a wonderful discussion with the Prime Minister and they talked about strategic projects and ICT development. The Huawei African Director appreciated barrier measures put in place by the government of Cameroon during the outbreak of the pandemic which do not only protect Cameroonians but also workers of the structure. He said the Prime Minister equally appraised China's management of the pandemic as there are especially Cameroonian students residing in China whose studies were not affected.

Cao Jibin said since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cameroon, Huawei has offered some 15,000 protective face masks to institutions and video conferencing equipment to three ministries. He noted his company will continue to accompany Cameron in the fields of education, Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) and renewable energy.

Huawei is a global provider of information and communications technology (ICTs) infrastructure and smart devices. It is a Chinese company and is one of the institutions that promote Cameroon-China relations in the domain of ICT.

