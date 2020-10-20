Cameroon: Lazare Mpouel Bala - Cameroon's New Ambassador to Congo

He was appointed Cameroon's Ambassador to the Republic of Congo on October 15, 2020 by the President of the Republic.

A new Ambassador has being appointed to the Republic of Congo. Lazare Mpouel Bala was appointed on October 15, 2020 by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya. Before his appointment, he was since January 25, 2008; Cameroon's Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea. From 2017 till his departure now to Congo, he was Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. Lazare Mpouel Bala replaces Dr. Hamidou Komidor Njimoluh who was appointed by President Paul Biya as Cameroon's Ambassador to Algeria.

Born on April 18, 1951, Mpouel Bala has a 'Doctorat en 3eme cycle' in International Relations obtained in 1979 from the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC) after studies in African Literature from the then Univeristy of Yaounde.

Going by his professional career, Lazare Mpouel Bala was integrated in the Ministry of External Relations (MINREX) in November 1978. He was later Acting Chief of Service for United Nations at MINREX and Sub Director in charge of Protocol. On December 26, 1990, he was appointed Chargé de mission in the Division of Diplomatic Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic. In 1993, he served as First Secretary at Cameroon's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. Amongst other positions, Lazare Bala has served as Head of the Consular Section of Cameroon's High Commission in Canada.

He was appointed in 1995 as Secretary General in the Ministry of External Relations. He equally served as Secretary General in the then Ministry of Environment and the Forest, (March 1998 to 2001) now separated as two different ministries, and the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry.

Mpouel Bala remains within the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) and will besides enhancing bilateral relations between Cameroon and Congo, contribute to the promotion of sub-regional integration within the zone. He is very bilingual, married and a father of eight children.