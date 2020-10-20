Kenya: 'Nation' Journalists Attacked, Injured at Isiolo-Samburu Border

Two journalists from Nation Media Group were on Monday evening violently attacked and injured by unknown assailants in Serelipi area on the border of Isiolo and Samburu.

Reporter Geoffrey Ondieki and NTV cameraman Jeff Lekupe, were on assignment when they were attacked.

"We were on our way to to cover an incident involving the fatal shooting of a moran by a police officer at Serelipi area. Before we got there, armed morans ambushed and attacked us. We are very lucky to escape with injuries," Mr Ondieki said on phone.

The two journalists sustained injuries on their heads, hands and legs. The journalists said the attackers were armed with rungus and swords.

The attackers also damaged the windshield of the vehicle the two journalists were travelling in.

The journalists were treated at Achers Post Hospital along the Marsabit-Isiolo highway and later discharged.

Fatal shooting

According to a police report seen by the Nation, police officers who were responding to a robbery at Serelipi area in Samburu East shot and fatally injured a moran, sparking tension in the area.

"On Monday evening, police officers responded to a robbery with violence incident at a food kiosk belonging to one Mr Simon Mwiti at Sereolipi trading centre and in the process shot and injured a moran. The incident sparked tension in the area and more police officers have been deployed to the area to quell the tension," the police report reads in part.

Tension is still high at the area, following the shooting incident with more police officers deployed in the troubled spot.