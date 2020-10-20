Ghana: Red Top Residents Appeal to Govt to Fix Roads

Residents of Red Top, a community bordering the West Hills Mall in Accra, have appealed to the government to fix the deplorable roads in the community.

The Chairman of the Red Top Residents and Landlords Association, Mr Wiredu Antwi, who made the appeal in Accra yesterday, said the poor nature of the roads was making life unbearable for the residents and those visiting the community very difficult.

According to him, the residents had to take a long detour through a bush to get to the community, saying "this is creating security problems for us because we can be attacked when travelling through the bush in the night."

Mr Wiredu explained that the recent rains had worsened the already deplorable nature of the roads, by creating more gullies.

"We appeal to the government to extend the "2020 year of roads" promise to residents of Red Top," he said.

Mr Wiredu said the residents had been contributing money to repair the roads but were currently not in the financial position to do that.

He said the Red Top Residents and Landlords Association had written to the Ga Municipality about the bad roads in the community but the response to fix the problem "has been assurances upon assurances".

The chairman also lamented about the lack of potable water supply to the community, although they were close to the Weija Water Treatment Plant.

He said some few houses in the community had access to pipe-borne water and the remaining residents had to rely on water tanker operators to get water.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To this end, he said the residents, about four years ago contributed money and laid underground pipes for water, but had still not been connected to water.

Mr Wiredu, therefore, appealed to the Ghana Water Company to connect them to pipe-borne water.

A member of the Red Top Residents and Landlords Association, Mrs Doreen Forson, appealed to the government to promptly address the problems facing the community, especially the water problem.

She said women and children especially bore the brunt of the lack of access to potable water in the community as they had to surmount the difficulties to get water for domestic use.

Some drivers plying the Red Top roads also appealed to the government to, as a matter of urgency, repair the roads in the community to save them the trouble of constant breakdown of their vehicles.

"Our vehicles often break down due to the bad nature of the roads in the community and repairs leave us no money to make ends meet," a driver, Peter Mensah said.