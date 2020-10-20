Ghana: Officials of F5 Sports in Ghana to Scout Talents

Ghanaian football academy, Okay Sports, in collaboration with Spanish academy, F5 Sports, are offering the opportunity to Ghanaian players to play in Europe - following a scouting process currently ongoing at the Madina Wembley Park in Accra.

The event, which began on Saturday following the arrival of the F5 team in Accra a day earlier, would end tomorrow with several players expected to be exposed to clubs in Spain, France, Germany, Brazil and other parts of Europe.

The recruitment programme is open to players between the ages of 15 and 25 with experts keen on ensuring their talents were exposed to the outside world.

Speaking to journalists moments on arriving in the country, President for F5, Cesar Gomes Borba, said they were aware of the enormous talents in the country and looking forward to getting the best to show to the world.

"We are looking for new talents and bring them to Europe, as there are a lot of good players here. We are ready to work with everyone to get the best out of them and ensure they show their talents to the world," he stated.

He was accompanied by Lores Sagrario Eduardo, who was also certain that they would get one of the best players in the world from Ghana.

President for Okay Sports, Mr Daniel Okata, added that the process offered a rare opportunity for Ghanaian players to achieve their dreams of playing in Europe.

"It is a pleasure to welcome them in Ghana to see the talents and also give the opportunity to the youth to go to Europe and realise their dreams like their compatriots including Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Partey and earn a decent living," he stressed.

"It is time for all the numerous talents in the country to showcase their talents and become great. The partnership would yield good results," Coach Eric Antwi reiterated.

He urged talented players to troop to Madina Wembley, showcase their talents and subsequently head to Europe to live their dreams.