Ghana: Court Stops GACL Workers' Intended Strike Action

19 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

An Accra High Court has placed an interlocutory injunction on an intended strike action by workers of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).

This follows threats by the staff of GACL to lay down their tools today, to press home their demand for the removal of Yaw Kwakwa as Managing Director (MD) of the company.

The staff, in a petition presented to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, earlier alleged that the performance of Mr Kwakwa, since his appointment two years ago, had left much to be desired.

They alleged that he was demonstrating "gross incompetence, insensitivity and lack of understanding of the critical aviation industry and therefore his continuous stay in office will further derail the progress of the company".

The workers also accused the MD of outsourcing key aspects of the company's operations at exorbitant cost, notwithstanding the availability of in-house capacity.

A meeting was subsequently held between the company's board and leadership of the Divisional Union on October 8, after which the agitated workers extended, by a week, the initial 14-day ultimatum given to the Presidency to remove Mr Kawkaw.

But, the National Labour Commission went to court to compel the workers to rescind their decision.

In a document signed by High Court Judge, Justice Kweku Ackaah Boafo and sighted by Ghanaian Times, the court described the industrial action by the workers as illegal.

"It is hereby ordered that the respondent union herein whether by themselves, executives, officers, members, agents, servants, employees or other persons are restrained from embarking on the intended illegal strike action on Monday, 19th October 2020," document said.

