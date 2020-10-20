Africa: Govt Holds National Confab On Implementation of AfCFTA Agreement Tomorrow

19 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The government will hold a two-day National Conference in Accra from Tuesday, October 20 to 21, 2020 on the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

The National Conference is being organised by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the National AfCFTA Coordination Office, in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission (UNECA).

A statement issued in Accra yesterday by the Ministry of Trade and Industry said, the conference would be held under the theme; "Empowering Ghanaian businesses to harness the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement under the framework of the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS)"

It said "the National Conference will bring together relevant stakeholders from the private and public sectors in Ghana to discuss Government of Ghana's export development interventions aimed at empowering the private sector to harness the benefits of the AfCFTA".

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to open the two-day conference and will use the opportunity to articulate the government's commitment to the AfCFTA and the empowerment of the private sector to boost Ghana's trade with Continental Africa, with trading scheduled to start on January 1, 2021.

Participants will include CEOs in the business community, senior policy makers, parliamentarians, academia, representatives of civil society organisations, development partners and the media.

The first National Conference on AfCFTA was organised by the government in August 2019.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
Hague Court Prosecutor in Sudan to Discuss Cooperation on Arrests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.