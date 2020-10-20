Ghana: National Cardet Corps, Peace Council Organise C'nity Durbar in Ho

19 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Cadet Corps, Ghana, in partnership with the National Peace Council has organised the first community youth peace durbar in the Volta regional capital, Ho.

The durbar dubbed "One people, one nation" aimed at sensitising the youth on peace building before and during the election, brought together about 100 youth groups.

In a televised message to the youth, the Chairman of the Christian Council, Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo advised the Electoral Commission to work as their motto states "Integrity, fairness and transparency."

He said as the institution mandated by law to oversee elections, it must ensure that its activities did not create mistrust amongst the populace to derail the democratic gains of the country.

The National Chief Imam, Dr Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, in a speech read for him, admonished the youth to be spiritual and stay away from any form of violence as violence would deprive them of a place to call home in the future.

The Volta Regional Peace Council Chairman, Reverend Seth K. Mawutor, in his address encouraged the youth to be law abiding and not to allow themselves to be used as tools to cause mayhem before and during the polls in December.

The durbar which is the first of its kind in the region would be replicated in the Oti Region and the remaining regions of the country in the ensuing weeks.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times.

