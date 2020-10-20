Ghana: 2nd Lady Canvases Support From Zongo C'nities for NPP

Ho — The Second lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has entreated the Zongo communities to maintain a joint front to consolidate the development gains realised in their areas by the NPP.

She was speaking during a visit to the Ho Sabong Zongo last Saturday.

Mrs Bawumia said that the achievements of the NPP in the Zongo communities were all evident on the ground in the forms of classroom blocks and other infrastructure for all and sundry to see at first hand, with bright prospect for greater future development progress.

For that reason, she urged the Zongo communities to vote massively for the NPP to ensure continuity in development, with emphasis on women's emancipation.

"Politics is about moving forward and so we must vote to move forward and not to move in reverse gear," said Mrs Bawumia.

She cited the Planting for Food and Jobs, One Constituency One Ambulance and the Nation Builders Corps among other national development initiatives and said that they bore ample testimony to the government's concern for the welfare of all Ghanaians, including the Zongo communities as well.

Mrs Bawumia urged the electorate to help to lift Ghana to greater heights of progress by voting for the NPP again in the forthcoming elections.

She later donated 100 plastic chairs to the Arabic school at the Ho-Sabong Zongo.

Earlier, Pastor Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, said that victory for the NPP in the forthcoming elections was a foregone conclusion.

He, therefore, urged the people of Ho-Sabong Zongo to remain united at all times to ensure a resounding triumph for the NPP to do more for the country.

The Volta Regional Secretary of the NPP, Mr Makafui Woanya, urged the people to maintain their loyalty for the NPP to ensure that the sterling development gains in the past few years were not eroded.